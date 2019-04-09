David Kenneth Parsons, 79, passed away following a lengthy illness at Lake Park of Madison on April 9, 2019, in Madison, Fla. David was born Nov. 1, 1939, to Everette N. and Desma Maness Parsons and grew up in Candor, N.C. He moved to Madison, Fla. in 1965.

He was of the Baptist faith. David was a peach farmer and jointly owned Peaches of Madison. He enjoyed watching westerns and NASCAR in his spare time.

David was preceded in death by his parents Desma and Everette Parsons.

He was an only child and is survived by his two children: Kenneth H. Parsons (Emerald) and Cathy Andrews (Arnold); former spouse and friend, Becky Horne; and grandchildren: Kade Parsons, Connor Parsons, Ivey Andrews and Bryce Andrews.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 4 p.m. at Cherry Lake Baptist Church with Rev. Steve McHargue officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Big Bend Hospice, at 1723 Mahan Center Blvd.; (850) 878-5310. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

