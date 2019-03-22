Dance with a reality star

Savannah Reams: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Staff of the annual 20th of May celebration are pleased to announce that Dancing Doll Kenjanae, from Lifetime's hit reality show, "Bring It," will be hosting a dance workshop and showcase from Friday, May 17, until Sunday, May 19. If you know a young lady who loves to dance, make sure you don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity!

On Friday, May 17, registration for the dance workshop will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Madison County Recreation Center, located at 115 SW Arnold St., by the old middle school. However, early registration has already begun. Contact Tamara Johnson at (850) 464-6227 in order to begin the registration process. Registration is $40.

On Saturday, May 18, the dance workshop with Kenjanae will be held at the Madison County Recreation Center from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. A white shirt and black leggings are required.

The fun doesn't end there! Make sure to attend the Dance Showcase and stand battle on Sunday, May 19, also with Dancing Doll Kenjanae! The event requires a $10 entry fee and is open to the public. The Dance Showcase will be held at the Madison County Central School, located at 2093 U.S. Hwy. 90, in Madison.

Guests may pay $25 for a VIP Meet and Greet with Kenjanae. This price includes show entry, a picture and autograph.

Mark your calendars and get ready to "bring it!"