Cowgirls sink Lady Buccaneers

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Madison County High School (MCHS) Cowgirls finished off their regular season with a 10-0 win against the Lady Buccaneers of Branford High School on Thursday, April 19. The Cowgirls wasted little time, jumping out to a four-run lead in the first inning. The Cowgirls added three more in the second and two in the third. When the Cowgirls scored one more run in the fifth inning, the stage was set for another short evening. The game was called after five innings.

Abi Annett went one-for-two at the plate with two RBIs. Amber Reed had two hits in three trips to the plate with two RBIs, Halie Wetherington was two-for-three at the plate, bringing in three runs. Hope Underhill had one hit in three at-bats, with one RBI. Kaylee Groover went one-for-three with one RBI. Laila Dickey, Reese Rutherford, Summer Roberts and Jocelyn Davis also had hits for the Cowgirls.

Wetherington had another impressive game on the mound, giving up just three hits, no earned runs, and no walks. Wetherington also struck out three Buccaneer batters.

The Cowgirls finished the regular season with a 14-6 record.