Cowboys, cheerleaders receive key to city

John Willoughby

After winning back-to-back-to-back state championships in the Class 1A division, the Madison County Cowboys returned home to celebrate, and what a celebration it has been since then.

The Madison County Cowboys took to the Gene Cox Field, in Tallahassee, on Saturday, Dec. 7, where they soundly defeated the Blountstown Tigers, 70-35. This win allowed the team to bring home their third-consecutive Class 1A State Championship, after a grueling and demanding 2019 season.

On Tuesday, Dec. 10, just days after the extreme feat, the seniors of Madison County High School who serve as leaders on the football field took part in a ceremonial proceeding where the Madison County Cowboys coaches, players and cheerleaders received a honorary key to the city of Madison.

When asked by Mayor Jim Catron how it was possible to win three championships in a row, Coach Mike Coe pointed to his senior players in attendance. “Before we played Pahokee – I always have one word for them before we go out. The word that week was ‘willingness,’ and I just thanked them, before we played Pahokee, for their willingness to give up their summers,” Coach Coe said. “They sacrifice a lot and it kind of gets lost in the shuffle … They’re just great young men. They work their tails off. And then, I’m very blessed with a coaching staff that are good men first.”