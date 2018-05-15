Church Calendar

If your church is having an event, please let us know, and we'll tell everyone else. Please e-mail your church announcements to reporter2@greenepublishing.com or call (850) 973-4141.

Every Sunday

Hanson United Methodist Church holds a topical Bible study every Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 290 NE Daisy St., in Madison. For more information, call (850) 253-5078.

St. Mary's Episcopal Church is offering “Mystics, Saints and you” classes every Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The class explores how we hear from God. Everyone is welcome to attend. St. Mary's Episcopal Church is located at 140 NE Horry Ave., in Madison.

Every Tuesday

Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church will be holding continuing education classes entitled, “Iron Man: Iron Sharpens Iron,” every Tuesday, beginning at 6 p.m. Church administration and sermon preparation are two of the multiple topics these classes will cover. Group discussions concerning church-related topics will also be a major focus of the meetings. Dr. Tom Studstill, the pastor of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, will be instructing the class. This event is free, and all area pastors and lay leaders are encouraged to attend. The church is located at 4084 NE Rocky Ford Rd., in Madison.

Every Wednesday

First United Methodist Church holds “Wonderful Wednesdays” from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. and Moms’ Group at the same time. First United Methodist Church is located at 348 SW Rutledge St., in Madison. Call (850) 973-6295 if you have any questions.

Rocky Springs United Methodist Church holds prayer time and bible study every Wednesday at 10 a.m. The church is located at 305 NW Rocky Springs Rd., in Madison. Call (850) 253-5078 for more information.

Bible Deliverance Church is hosting weekly Bible studies every Wednesday, beginning at 7 p.m. Meals are always provided and everyone is welcome. For more information, call (850) 973-6528. Bible Deliverance Church is located at 720 SW Range Ave., in Madison.

Every Fourth Thursday

St. Mary's Episcopal Church (SMEC) offers a free medical clinic on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and continues until 7:30 p.m. Applicants must meet income guidelines and have no health insurance. Call (850) 973-8338 for more information. SMEC is located at 140 NE Horry St., in Madison.

February 20

St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is inviting everybody to join them as New Life Drama Co. performs on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 7 p.m. Dinner will take place at 6 p.m. St. John's Missionary Baptist Church is located at 5905 NW Lovett Rd., in Greenville

February 21

Robert Dixon, the Middle Florida Baptist Director of Missions, would like to hear from you. He will be holding forums across the Association. This is your chance to ask questions, share ideas, pray and enjoy time together. There is no set agenda. Come at any time and leave when you need to. The next forum will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, at Madison First Baptist Church, located at 134 SW Meeting St. For more information, contact our Association office at 850-973-8607.