Mr. Chandler Shayne Lancaster, 17, passed away on March 29, 2019, in Mayo, Fla. Chandler was born on Feb. 4, 2002, in Gainesville, Fla. to Mr. Derek Lancaster and Brandy Ducksworth Dewey.

Chandler loved to hunt and fish, while spending time with family and friends.

Chandler was preceded in death by his Uncle Willard Wade Ducksworth.

He is survived by his father, Derek Lancaster, and his wife Brenda; mother, Brandy Dewey, and her husband Jared; sisters: Kali Lancaster, Carolann Lancaster, Kaili Dewey, Katlyn Ducksworth; and brothers: Christian Lancaster and Brennen Dewey.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, April 5, at 2 p.m. at Alton Family Life Center, in Mayo, with Pastor Sammie C. Hiers officiating. Interment services followed immediately afterwards in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, at Alton Church of God. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Mayo.

