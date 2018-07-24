Business After Hours at Lake Park of Madison

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Tuesday, July 17, Madison County Chamber of Commerce members and their guests enjoyed Business After Hours hosted by Lake Park of Madison, located at 259 SW Captain Brown Rd., in Madison.

For the approximate 19 guests in attendance, a great finger-food table was set up for refreshments from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. For door prizes, two bottles of wine and a $25 gift card to a selection of restaurants were given away.

Lake Park of Madison is a 120-bed skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility that offers long-term care. They pride themselves on providing gracious, personalized service to their residents and guests.

Lake Park of Madison's executive director is Karen Soehner and the Director of Nursing is Ronda Garner. Together, with all of the skilled staff members, they take great satisfaction in assuring professional care with a personal touch so they can provide a place you can call home.

The next Business After Hours event is scheduled to take place at Burns Funeral Home, of Madison. Burns is Madison County's newest funeral home, branching from their oldest location in Taylor County. Recognizing that each family is unique, Burns Funeral Home provides personalized assistance to create a meaningful service that honors the life and memory of a loved one.

The mixer will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 21, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Burns Funeral Home is located at 323 SE Lakeshore Dr., in Madison.

The Business After Hours mixer has become a popular social and networking event offered in a casual, comfortable atmosphere. It is held on the third Tuesday of each month at the office location of a Chamber member. The mixer is an opportunity for Chamber members to form relationships, which strengthens community and friendship bonds.