Broncos baseball holding Home Run Derby

Rick Patrick

rick@greenepublishing.com

The Madison County Central School (MCCS) Broncos baseball team will hold a Home Run Derby and Hit-a-thon on Friday, Jan. 17, starting at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Madison County Recreational Complex, located at 753 SW Anastasia Way, in Madison.

The cost to participate is $10 per minute. First and second place winners will be awarded. The Hit-a-thon will be based on the distance of a hit baseball. The Home Run Derby will be based on the number of homers hit.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help support the MCCS baseball program, specifically for equipment and bus travel for the upcoming season. The 2020 Broncos baseball season begins on Thursday, Feb. 6 with a home game against Wakulla Middle School. The first pitch is set for 5 p.m.