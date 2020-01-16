Mrs Alma Theodosia Keys Twiggs, 77, a retired Librarian and School Teacher, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Madison County Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services for Mrs. Twiggs are scheduled for Saturday, Jan.18, at 12 p.m. at Damascus Missionary Baptist Church on Smith Street with burial following at Oak Ridge Cemetery, in Madison. The family will receive visitation at 4:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Damascus Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Twiggs is survived by her two children: daughter, Veree Twiggs Vereen, and son, Obadiah Kenneth Twiggs, Jr. (Robin); sisters: Mable S. Manning, Bertha K. Milton (Tommy) and Dorothy K. McCaskill; brother, Eugene Keys; six grandchildren: Nicholas, Donovan, Avery, Kourtney, Zachary, and Zakeria; several great-grands; several cousins; aunts; uncles; nieces; and nephews.

Ganzy Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements; (850) 973-3267.