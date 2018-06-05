You are here
42nd Annual Becky’s Dance Steps Studio Recital

Cheltsie Holbrook: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The 42nd Annual Becky's Dance Steps Studio Recital entertained audiences with two "Off to Work" recitals on Saturday, May 19, at the Van H. Priest Auditorium. The first recital took place at 1 p.m. with the second show following at 7 p.m.

Both recitals included two acts which consisted of ballet, tap, jazz and pointe dances. Each dance represented a different occupation with fancy costumes to top it off. Becky Robinson, the owner of Becky's Dance Steps Studio, is already excited and planning for next year's 43rd recital.

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Cheltsie Holbrook, May 17, 2018
To start off the 42nd annual recital, "Off to Work," the older class did a dance to "9 to 5." Pictured standing, from left to right, are: Aubrey Day, Sonja Cantey, Taylor Kinsey, Brook Krause, Maddie Gurley, Kali Lancaster, Danielle Leslein and Olivia Graham. Pictured kneeling, from left to right, are: Jade Plummer and MaryKate Brooks. Pictured sitting, from left to right, are: Julua Rollins, Kersten Malone, Karissa Kervin and Caibre Johnson.

To see more photos from the recital, pick up a copy of the Madison County Carrier, in newsstands now!

