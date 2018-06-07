June 6, 1958 (60 Years Ago)

St. Mary's Episcopal Church celebrated its 75th anniversary with appropriate ceremonies last week.

Mr. and Mrs. Tom Moore are the proud parents of a fine little boy, who came to make his home with them Sunday afternoon. He has been named Thomas C. Jr. Both mother and baby are doing nicely in the Madison County Memorial Hospital. The mother is remembered by her many friends as Mrs. Carolyn Williams.

Rev. James T. Barber began his fifth year as pastor of the First Baptist Church, here Sunday, June 1. The years have been most fruitful ones, in seeing the completion of the handsome new church building, and many other blessings have come to the large and consecrated membership in the interim.

June 7, 1968 (50 Years Ago)

Thursday was the last day Mr. Covington Brinkman was with WMAF radio station. He has resigned to take a position as a salesman of ladies wear. He and Mrs. Brinkman will continue to make Madison their home.

SSG Lamar Singletary, age 31, son of Mrs. Nellie Singletary of Cherry Lake, was killed in the service of the US Army in Vietnam on May 21.

A big crowd was in attendance at Mosely Hall Baptist church Sunday to attend the homecoming and dinner served at noon. The Rev. Joe Engel, pastor, brought the morning sermon, and Rev. Dozier Sapp preached at the afternoon session. Both pastors preached powerful sermons. Mt. Olive Church choir sang several numbers. Quite a number of former members and friends from away attended the inspiring occasion.

June 9, 1978 (40 Years Ago)

The Division of Community Colleges in Tallahassee recently announced that North Florida Junior College has been authorized $1,701,920 in capital improvement funds for the next five-year period (1978-1983). This was verified by Dr. John E. Sands, Vice-President and Project Director for the five-year Facilitates Study.

Tommy Pennington, young son of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Pennington celebrated his first birthday with a party May 13 at the home of his great-grandmother, Mrs. Mary Pinson, with relatives and eight little friends. Tommy's cake was a raggedy Andy which he served along with ice cream and punch. Party horns were given as favors. Tommy was assisted in caring for his guests by his mother, Angela, and grandmothers, Mrs. Helen Bland and Mrs. Carol Pennington.

Mrs. Billy Braswell, Mrs. Eloise Reams of Greenville, and Miss Alva Gaston of Pinetta were delegates to the Florida United Methodist Church Annual Conference in Lakeland last week.

June 8, 1988 (30 Years Ago)

Beth King, daughter of Larry and Wendi King, of Greenville turned one-year-old on May 19. She celebrated her birthday on the May 21. Attending the party were her grandparents, great-granny (who baked her cake), other family members and friends. The Pink Panther surprised the guests and brought with him pink and blue helium balloons for the children. Beth had a great time.

Edwin K. Bell, son of Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Bell, who has recently completed five years with the US Marine Corps, received the Navy Commendation Medal for Heroic Achievement.

Terry Jonas, of Madison recently won a bronze medal at the state Vocational Industrial Clubs of America contest in Orlando.

June 5, 1999 (20 Years Ago)

Madison Correctional Institution recently recognized Janette Cowart as Correctional Officer of the Year, and Gladys Rockey as Madison Correctional Institution Employee of the year.

C.H. and Joan Knight celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary.