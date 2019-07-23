Young teens learn life skills

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

During the week of July 15-19, a group of young teens learned some valuable life skills during the 4-H Real Life Skills Day Camp. According to 4-H Youth Development Agent, Beth Moore, she had the idea for the camp when she realized there were some issues her adult son had with a credit card. "He [Moore's son] is very smart and he's very responsible but there were some things he didn't know that I just thought everyone knew," said Moore. "That's when I had the idea for this life skills camp."

While attending the camp, the young participants learned "real-life skills" such as budgeting, maintaining a checkbook, banking, responsible use of credit, career exploration and more. Moore even arranged training in CPR and basic first aid, along with basic vehicle maintenance, such as how to change a tire.

According to Moore, the camp has been very useful and quite an "eye-opener" for the young campers. "One young lady said, 'Gosh, being an adult is hard!'," said Moore with a laugh.

For more information on future 4-H activities, please contact Beth Moore at (850) 973-4138.