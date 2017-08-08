Young farmer & rancher social planned

Story Submitted

A young farmer and rancher social (ages 18 to 35) will be held on Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Madison County 4-H Extension Office, located at 184 NW College Loop, in Madison. This social event is for all citizens who live in Madison and Jefferson counties and are interested in agriculture. All participants are welcome to bring a guest with them, as well. For more information in Madison County, please call NoraBeth Carpenter at (850) 673-8046 or Buck Carpenter at (850) 673-8388. For more information in Jefferson County, please call Melissa Bass at (850) 997-2213.