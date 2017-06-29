Young farmer and rancher social planned

Story Submitted

A Young Farmer and Rancher Social (ages 18 to 35) will be held on July 6, at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson County Farm Bureau office, located at 105 West Anderson Street, in Monticello.

This social event is for all citizens that live in Madison and Jefferson County and are interested in agriculture.

For more information within Madison County, please call NoraBeth Carpenter at (850) 673-8046 or Buck Carpenter at (850) 673-8388. For more information within Jefferson County, please call Melissa Bass at (850) 997-2213.