Young Cowboys basketball team ready

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Madison County High School (MCHS) varsity basketball coach Allen Demps has been working hard to get his young squad ready for the season. The team has high hopes of improving on last season's record, which will be a large task in itself. Last season, the Cowboys managed to accumulate a 23-4 record that included a perfect 8-0 mark in district play and a record-setting 17-game winning streak. The Cowboys made it into the second round of the State playoffs before being defeated by Hawthorne High School.

Star players Kris Allen and Josiah Mitchell are gone from last season's team. There are some very good players returning from that group of young men. Travis Jay and Tre Adams will waste little time moving from the football field to the basketball court. As soon as they hang up the pads, they will strap on the sneakers and be ready for the Cowboys' season opener on Saturday, Dec. 9, against district foe, Hamilton County High School, in Jasper. “Both Travis and Tre are experienced enough and know enough about what we are doing that they will be able to just slide right in,” said Demps. Both Adams and Jay will bring welcomed speed to this season's team. Other key returning players from last season include dangerous three-point threats, Dilan Lawson, Bailey Browning, Vincenta Mitchell and Ken Hawkins. “Christopher Simmons, a junior, will assume some of the ball handling duties this year. He can really be good for us this year if he plays up to his potential. Marvin Alexander is a high energy guy that can knock down the open three. Kelivon Oliver is one those kids that can score a ton of transition points. Demarvion Brown is a kid that I'm very high on and expect a lot out of this year. He can score at all three levels of the game. He's put the work in over the summer and hopefully that will transition onto the court.”

The Cowboys will have a challenging schedule this season, but Demps hopes that will pay off later when the Cowboys get into the “meat” of the schedule against district opponents.

The Cowboys begin their regular season on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Hamilton County High School. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.