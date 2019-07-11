Mr. Xavier Hernandez, 28, passed from this life on July 7, 2019, in Thomasville, Ga. Xavier was born May 3, 1991, in Falls Church, Va., to Ramiro Figueroa Hernandez and Hipolita Olvera Hernandez. He was a 2009 graduate of Madison County High School. Xavier worked as a Graphic Designer with Mad Jax Custom Golf Cart Supplies, in Cairo, Ga. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar, video games, reading and eating his favorite food....Pizza!

He was preceded in death by his father, Ramiro Figueroa Hernandez.

He is survived by his mother, Hipolita Hernandez, of Madison; his sister, Hahira Hernandez, of College Station, Texas; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 6 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, with Jay Lee officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. All arrangements are under the care of Burns Funeral Home of Madison.

