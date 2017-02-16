Wrong way driver collides with semi-truck

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Monday, Feb. 6 at approximately 8:20 a.m., an accident occurred on US Highway 27, approximately one mile north of County Road 14.

Joel Edwards, of Perry, Fl., was driving north on Hwy 27 in the outside lane in a blue 2000 Kenworth semi-truck. He spotted a grey 2004 Chevrolet car traveling south on the wrong side of the road, in the inside northbound lane. Edwards stopped his semi in the outside lane, anticipating the risk of collision.

The driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as James Miller, of Perry, moved from the inside lane to the outside lane and struck the front passenger side of the semi-truck. Both Taylor and Madison County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to the scene. James Miller was transported to Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Perry by Taylor County EMS.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Charges have not yet been filed.