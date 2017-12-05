Write your letters to Santa

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

We are pleased to announce that it is time to submit Santa Letters again! Greene Publishing, Inc. is accepting letters to Santa until Wednesday, Dec. 13 for print in the Friday, Dec. 22 Christmas edition of the Madison Enterprise-Recorder. Please keep the following tips in mind:

Wednesday, Dec. 13 is a hard deadline. Only submissions received on or before the 13th can be guaranteed to be printed. Sleighs take a long time to load, so the earlier the better.

Mail you letters to PO Drawer 772, Madison, FL 32341 or drop them by at our office at 1695 S SR 53, in Madison.

Santa's eyesight isn't the best, which is why he wears glasses. Please write only in black pen, as neatly as possible.

Santa loves drawings in the margins of the letters – they make the letters oh so jolly! Please don't draw over your writing though, because that could make it hard for Santa to read.