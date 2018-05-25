Wreck uncovers stolen vehicle

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, May 17, at approximately 5:20 a.m., two Jacksonville residents, who were traveling in a stolen vehicle, were involved in an accident on Interstate 10 that landed them in jail.

According to a report by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), Trayvon Johnson, 20, and Zion Washington, 17, both of Jacksonville, were traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 in the left lane when they stopped the 2012 Ford Tucson in the road, and attempted to turn left at the paved median crossing.

Estelle Jones, 35, of Tallahassee, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10 when the right front of her 2013 Ford Taurus struck the left side of Johnson's vehicle. After the crash, both Johnson and Washington fled the scene on foot, but were apprehended by the Madison County Sheriff's Office one mile from the scene on Interstate 10. The vehicle driven by Johnson was reported stolen by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Johnson and the minor passenger, Washington, were taken into custody and transported to Madison County Jail. Johnson was charged with unlawful median crossing, no driver license, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash, and larceny/grand theft of a motor vehicle. Washington was charged with grand larceny and failure to report a crash. Since the arrest, Johnson was released on his own recognizance and Washington was released to a parent, per FHP.