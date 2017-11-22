WRECK: Three involved in roll-over

Rick Patrick: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Friday, Nov. 10, at approximately 4:30 p.m., a van traveling north on State Road 53 North, north of Duval Pond Curve, overturned when the driver attempted to avoid hitting a dog.

According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a blue 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander van, driven by Terrance Antwan Wright, 40, of Madison, was traveling north on SR 53 N. when a dog crossed the road from the east shoulder to the west shoulder. In an attempt to avoid hitting the dog, the van swerved to the left and Wright lost control, causing the van to overturn. The van came to a rest on the west shoulder of SR 53, facing west. There were two passengers in the van, Ladarius McQuay, 21, and Nathaniel Williams, 46, both of Madison. None of the occupants of the van were injured.

Wright was cited with careless driving and having an expired tag, more than six months. FHP Trooper James Parker was the investigating officer. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison County EMS also assisted at the scene.