WRECK: Sleeping driver causes power outage

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Sunday, May 7, at approximately 9:52 p.m., a white 2015 Ford 2500, driven by 16-year-old Brandon Bunch, crashed into a utility pole, causing power outages to local Duke Energy customers. The vehicle was traveling east on E Base St., on the inside lane, before it crossed the outside lane, jumped the curb, and ran up the pole, causing the vehicle to roll over onto its driver's side. The driver told police that he fell asleep at the wheel.

Duke Energy reports that the initial power outage occurred at 9:52 p.m. Power was not restored to 100 percent of their local customers until 11:39 p.m. A reported 307 customers were affected by the outage. The driver sustained minor injuries and left with a guardian. According to the Madison Police Department, alcohol was not involved. The driver was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle's driver-side airbag deployed as a result of the collision.