WRECK: Semi overturns, Energy drinks everywhere

Emerald G. Parsons: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A semi-truck overturned leaving energy drinks scattered all along the side of Interstate 10.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, Monday evening, Aug. 21, at 5:55 p.m., a silver car was traveling west on I-10 in the inside westbound lane. At the same time, a 2006 semi-truck, driven by Robert Davis, 59, was traveling west on I-10 in the outside westbound lane. The silver car improperly changed lanes, from the inside lane to the outside lane, in front of the semi, causing Davis to lose control of the semi. The semi traveled off the roadway onto the north shoulder and overturned onto its right side. The silver car failed to stop and left the scene.

Davis received minor injuries and was treated by Madison County EMS on scene.

Also assisting with the crash was Madison Fire Rescue and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

FHP Trooper Charles Swindle was the crash investigator. Charges are pending.