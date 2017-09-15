WRECK: Semi jackknifed on I-10

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) spokesperson Sergeant Brad Johnson, on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at approximately 10:45 p.m., near mile marker 268 on Interstate 10, 28-year-old Ryan Scott Johnson, of Parker, Co., was driving a 2016 semi-truck, with trailer in tow, in the eastbound lane when it ran off the road in the median of the roadway. The truck struck a guardrail, veered back into the eastbound lane and jackknifed, blocking both eastbound lanes. The semi-truck also carried 24-year-old passenger Brandon Tony Benson, of Lake City, Fl.

The driver of a 2007 Ford Sports Trac, 48-year-old Jacqueline Allbritton, of Orlando, Fl., attempted to take evasive action and avoid hitting the trailer. The Ford travelled into the median. However, despite the driver's efforts, the front right portion collided with the rear of the semi-truck's trailer.

No one was injured in the collision and alcohol was not involved. The FHP was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff's Office.