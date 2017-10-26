WRECK: School buses transporting children collide

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, at 3:33 p.m., Madison Police Department (MPD) and Madison Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a collision on E. Base St. involving two Madison County school buses.

According to MPD, both buses were travelling eastbound on E. Base St. Driver, Dan Crittenton, stated that due to a bus in front of him slowing down, he pressed the brakes on his bus, yielding to the speed. Archie Strickland, driver of the bus following Crittenton, was following too closely, causing the front of the bus to make contact with the rear of Crittenton's bus. Both vehicles had damages that were estimated at approximately $3,000 each.

Both buses had students in them being transported home. All of the passengers, as well as both drivers, were evaluated by EMS personnel. Three passengers were taken to the Madison County Memorial Hospital (MCMH), complaining of pain. Both buses were functional and able to be moved to a safer location without the assistance of a tow truck.

Archie Strickland was found to be at fault and was cited for following too closely to the vehicle in front of him.