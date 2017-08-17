WRECK: One injured Logging semi hits Public Works truck

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A collision involving a log truck and a Madison County Public Works truck blocked a section of W Base St. (US 90) on Monday, Aug. 14, from approximately 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the Madison Police Department (MPD), 53-year-old Kennieth Lamar Mims, of Bainbridge, Ga., was driving a 2004 semi-truck owned by JLH Trucking out of Climax, Ga., which was pulling a full load of pine trees. The semi truck struck the rear of a Madison County Public Works utility truck. The county truck, which was operated by 46-year-old James Fudge, of Madison, was stopped and facing east on W Base St., waiting to turn left onto Pickle Ln.

The force of impact was so severe that both vehicles traveled across the highway and up onto the front lawn of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Both trucks were severely damaged and had to be towed away, resulting in the extended blockage of the highway. MPD units were on scene redirecting traffic down NW 90th Ave.

Mims, the driver of the log truck, was treated onsite before being transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital. He was cited for following too closely and careless driving. Alcohol was not a factor in the accident and both drivers were wearing their seat belts.