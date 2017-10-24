WRECK: Mid-day rollover

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

A mid-day rollover left a Jacksonville resident with only minor injuries and debris scattered in the median of I-10.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) report, on Friday afternoon, Oct. 20, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling westbound on Interstate 10, near mile marker 257. The driver of the vehicle, Chayse Marie Condon, 19, was in the inside lane when, for unknown reasons, she ran off the roadway toward the median, coming in contact with rumble strips.

Condon lost control of her vehicle after overcorrecting, causing her vehicle to overturn in the median. Condon's vehicle came to a final rest on the vehicle's wheels, and Condon was immediately transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital with only minor injuries. FHP was assisted by Madison County EMS, Madison Fire Rescue and Madison County Sheriff’s.