Wreck injures two

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Sgt. M.K. Rabun, on Saturday, April 1, at approximately 3 a.m., a 2014 Dodge Avenger, driven by Jason Jacobs, age 35, of Crestview, Fl., rear ended a semi truck, driven by Elisha Todd, age 58, of Lake City, on Interstate 10. Both vehicles were traveling west, in the right lane, near CR 255. Jacob's Charger struck the rear of the semi truck, resulting in significant damage to his vehicle. Jacobs and a passenger, Charlie Johnson, age 36, of Crestview, were transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Both victims were wearing their seat-belts and alcohol was not involved.