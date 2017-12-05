WRECK: Collision injures two

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, Nov. 30, Patrol Officer William Walker responded to a vehicular accident on East Base St., at approximately 11:43 a.m.

According to a report by the Madison Police Department (MPD), a white 2017 Honda Civic driven by Betty Crosby, 69, of Live Oak, was traveling westbound on East Base St. in the right lane when she failed to maintain her lane by veering left and making contact with the right rear bumper of a brown 2001 Chevrolet driven by Willie Fudge, 69, of Madison. Due to the force of impact, Crosby's vehicle changed direction of travel, sending her vehicle back to the right, to the original lane. Crosby then drove over the curb, making contact with a CenturyLink utility pole. The pole was broken due to the force of impact. Crosby's vehicle came to a final rest facing southwest and Fudge's vehicle stopped, facing east.

Both drivers were taken to South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) in stable condition with minor injuries.

Prior to the accident, Crosby appeared to have been under the medical care of a doctor. It was determined by patrolman. Walker that Crosby was in need of medical care during the time of the crash, due to the sequence of events that happened prior to the accident. She was determined to be at fault.