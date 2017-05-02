Wreck: Car crashes through Jiffy Store window

Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc.

According to the Madison Police Department, on Sunday, April 30, at 7:20 p.m., Officer Anthony Land was dispatched to the Jiffy Store, located at 570 E Base St., in Madison, in response to a vehicle crashing into the front of the building.

Upon arrival, Officer Land found a 2000 Toyota Camry, which was driven by 97-year-old Jeanett Latimore, of Madison, had jumped the curb and crashed through the plate glass in the front of the building. The vehicle's only passenger, 58-year-old Tyrone Latimore, also of Madison, was transported to Madison County Memorial Hospital, complaining of tightness in his chest. There were no other injuries in the incident.

The driver stated that she mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, causing the vehicle to crash. Madison Fire Rescue ensured the scene was safe and removed hanging glass leftover from the crash. Jeanett was issued a citation for operating a motor vehicle in a careless or negligent manner, and was able to drive the vehicle home.