Woman’s Club meeting features Anna Davis

Nancy Taylor: Greene Publishing, Inc.

On Thursday, April 12, the Madison Woman's Club held their monthly meeting, beginning with the National anthem being sung by Madison County High School senior Ketayvia Edwards. Woman's Club member, Faye Browning, serves as Edwards mentor. A devotion about the joy of the Lord followed, delivered by Florida Davis. Davis also read a newspaper article/commentary by Andy Rooney entitled, "Women Over 40." Lunch for the event featured lasagna, bread, salad and cake provided by Divine Events. Especially enjoyed was a delicious, traditional Russian recipe, multi-layer pastry cake.

The program was provided by Anna Davis, wife of Madison native, Jamie Davis. Anna is a Russian native who has been in the United States for 16 years. Her presentation included a display of Russian crafts and children's books, along with a description of native traditions. Davis worked in various places with a variety of businesses upon her arrival in the states, but she says it was her job at Norris Pharmacy (and the opportunities they gave her) that helped her the most as she worked to learn English. When asked how she feels about the political relationship between Russia and America over the years, her response was one of sorrow; she wishes there was more peace between the two nations. The things she has heard from Americans about Russia (its people and its government) bother her because that is not how she sees her native land. For her, the people are no different.

Following the program, an update was given on the golf cart raffle ticket sales. Other items of business included a presentation of the slate of officers for 2018-2019. These will be voted on during the May meeting, held on Thursday, May 10, at The Woman's Club building, located on Lakeshore Dr., in Madison.