Withlacoochee river and Suwannee river meets water quality standards

Health Advisory Has Been Lifted After Recent Samples

Contacts:

DOH-Hamilton: Mark Lander: Mark.Lander@flhealth.gov 386-792-1414

DOH-Madison: Kimberly Allbritton: Kimberly.Allbritton@flhealth.gov 850-973-5000

DOH-Suwannee: Kerry Waldron: Kerry.Waldron@flhealth.gov 386-362-2708

Madison, Fla. —The Florida Department of Health in Hamilton, Madison and Suwannee counties have lifted a health advisory issued on January 26. The city of Valdosta, Georgia reported a large spill of untreated sewage that overflowed into the Withlacoochee River. The advisory urged individuals not to come into contact with the Withlacoochee River and a portion of the Suwannee River from the point where the two rivers meet, downstream along the border of Madison and Suwannee County to the Lafayette County line just above Dowling Park.

Water samples taken by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection indicate the river water meets surface water quality standards ensuring the public may resume water-related activities.