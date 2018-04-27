Winston Campbell

Winston Cleave Campbell, 73, passed away on Sunday, April 15, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Campbell was an usher at Washington Park Church, in Orlando, where he was a faithful member.

Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Hattie Mae Campbell; daughters: Natasha and Natalee Campbell; step daughters: Lisa Bell and Sabrena (Ishmo) Brown; son, Brian (Marcia) Campbell; sisters: Mildred (Phillip) Spence, Valdin and Icylin "Nalda" Campbell; brothers: Adolphos and Sonnie (Icylin) Campbell; seven grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 28, at Washington Park Church of God, in Orlando. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, at New Zion Cemetery, in Greenville. Tillman of Monticello is serving the family.