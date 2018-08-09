Wilton Pryor

Wilton Lewis Pryor, 70, of Madison, passed on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018. Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 11, at Mt. Zion AME Church, in Cherry Lake, with burial in the Church Cemetery. The Reverend Ralph Campbell will officiate. Viewing is from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 10, at Tillman of Monticello, (850) 997-5553.

A U.S. Navy veteran, Mr. Pryor retired from Roadway Trucking Co. Survivors include his daughter, Valerie Pryor; father, Ernest Pryor, Sr.; brother, Ernest (Martha) Pryor, Jr.; sisters: Leatha Franklin, Emma Brooks, Erna Brooks and Theda Pryor; former wife and mother of his daughter, Inez Miller Pryor; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his mother, Emma Hinton Pryor.