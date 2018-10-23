William Larry Bennett Sr., age 70, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Madison, Fla.

He was born in Sumter County, Fla., on Feb. 28, 1948, to James Albert and Mildred Pauline Smith Bennett. Bennett moved to Madison County in 1990, coming from Ocala, Fla.

Larry was known as the "Lawnmower Man." He loved spending time with his family, as well as hanging out at his shop where he loved tinkering; he also loved fishing in his pond, riding through the woods and spending time in Tennessee.

He is preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Jerry Bennett and a sister, Mary Bennett.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Wynn Bennett; two sons: William L. Bennett, Jr., James Joel Bennett and wife Heather, all of Madison County; four grandchildren: Erron C. Bennett, Amber Lynn Bennett, William Tyler Bennett and William L. Bennett III.

A Celebration of his life will take place on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 12 p.m., at his residence, 2629 SW County Road 360, Madison.

Beggs Funeral Home, of Madison, is serving the family; (850)-973-2258.

