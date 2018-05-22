Mr. William Henry Rye, Sr., 69, passed away Thursday, May 17 at Lake Park of Madison, in Madison.

A graveside service was held Saturday, May 19 at 11 a.m. at Macedonia Church Cemetery in Lee.

Mr. Rye was born March 23, 1949, in Madison to Alice Jarvis Rye and Harvey Edward Rye, Sr. He was a lifelong resident of Madison County. He loved fishing, gardening and providing for his family. He was a Baptist. He was also a farmer and a truck driver.

He is predeceased by his parents and one daughter, Heather Hollie Rye. He is survived by the mother of his children, Rose Sherrill Rye, of Madison; a son, William Henry (Debbi) Rye, Jr., of Madison; two sisters: Phyllis Young, of Tangerine, Fl., and Linda Rohn, of Winter Park, Fl.; and four grandchildren: Brinson, Braydon, Easton, and Emory Rye.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital and Shriners Children's Hospital. The addresses are as follows:

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, Tn. 38105

Shriners Hospital of Children-Tampa

12502 USF Pine Drive

Tampa, Fl. 33612-9411