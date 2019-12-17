Mr. William Chester Cone, age 59, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

A graveside service was held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at Cone Cemetery, in Greenville, Fla.

He was born in Kissimmee, Fla., on Feb. 1, 1960, to William Henry and Alberta Cone. He had lived in Perry, Fla. for two years before living in St. Petersburg, and had lived in Greenville most of his life. He worked at the state parks as a groundskeeper. He loved to spend time with his friends and family and was an avid pro-football fan.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Cone; his parents; a sister, Barbara Cone; and his brother, William Henry Cone, Jr.

He is survived by his step-mother, Nell Cone; one uncle, John Hunter; one brother, Gary Cone; four sisters: Elizabeth Wood and husband Channy; Debra Lakes and husband, John; Virginia Sue Foskey; Patty Ann Howard and husband, Josh; and several nieces and nephews.

T. J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home, of Madison, Fla., was in charge of arrangements.