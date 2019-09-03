William "Billy" Alvarez, 61, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, in North Okaloosa Medical Center, Crestview, Fla. after complications from cardiac arrest.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Royce and Lula Mae Alvarez; brother, Roy Alvarez; and sister, Debbie Burnette Wilcox.

He is survived by his brother, Rick Alvarez, of Crestview; brother, Donnie Alvarez (Beatriz), of Foreman, Ariz.; sister, Karen Yates (Don), of Madison, Fla.; sister, Janet Miller (Ronny), of Lake Park, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Billy loved the outdoors and fishing. He was known for his humorous personality.

A private family memorial will be held in the future.