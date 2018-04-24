Mrs. Willard Fraser Whitty passed away on Tuesday, April 17, at her home in Lee.

Mrs. Whitty was born on Dec. 5, 1914, to Willard and Hazel Whitty. She retired after 18 years of being employed as a Secretary with the Florida Parole Commission, in Jacksonville. She was a member of Lee United Methodist Church, in Lee. She was also a member of the Madison Woman's Club, the Madison Garden Club, and the Eastern Star.

She is survived by one daughter, Ellen Fields, of Lee.

Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, at Beggs Funeral Home Chapel. Beggs Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.