Wild Adventures opens for 2019 season

Wild Adventures Theme Park, in Valdosta, Ga. opened Saturday, March 9, with the debut of a new three-acre adventure area, the return of prehistoric giants, the addition of hypnotic shows and a 2019 season full of concerts and special events.

“We want every visit to Wild Adventures to be the best day ever for our guests,” said Molly Deese, vice president and general manager. “And this season, from holding an actual alligator to coming face-to-face with a T-Rex, there is so much for families to experience and enjoy together.”

The new season at Wild Adventures began with the Valdosta High School Jazz Ensemble performing the National Anthem, at 10 a.m., on Saturday, March 9. The performance was followed by the debut of Discovery Outpost, a brand new area of the park featuring immersive and educational experiences with American Alligators.

Guests will have the opportunity to feed gators at Alligator Alley, hold young gators at the Baby Gator Nursery and learn about these amazing creatures from Wild Adventures’ zookeepers.

Guests can cross into the alligators’ world on the 21-foot Gator Bridge, a netted rope bridge suspended over Alligator Alley. Discovery Outpost is also home to six family rides, including the Swampwater Snake, Crunch’s Caboose and the Turtle Twist.

Discovery Outpost leads into the Alapaha Trail, a unique boardwalk through an actual Georgia swamp where guests will meet several exotic and native species, including Wild Adventures’ 14-and-a-half-foot long alligator, Twister.

Dinosaur Explore is “back for more roars” this year and features more than 20 larger-than-life dinosaurs, including a three-story tall brachiosaurus. Kids can search for fossils at the Dino Dig, test their wits during “What’s A Saurus,” a new family game show, and become a Dino Detective while searching for a missing dinosaur.

The Impossible Hypnotist Scott Christie is also bringing his mesmerizing and hilarious presentation to Lakeside Showplace for an exciting resident show.

2019 All-Star Concerts and Special Events include performances from Grammy Award winners Dan + Shay, Lauren Daigle, Boyz II Men, Casting Crowns, Coolio, Young MC and All-4-One, as well as Grammy Nominated-artists Larry the Cable Guy, Lonestar, Foreigner, Jeremy Camp, Color Me Badd and Skillet.

2019 All-Star Concerts begin with Lonestar performing the Season Passholder Appreciation Day Concert on Saturday, April 6. Free reserved seats will be available to season passholders on a first-come, first-served basis the day of the concert.

2019 Special Events begin with the Stars of Wrestling on March 23 and continue with the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest National Qualifying Event, Big Top Circus featuring the Anastasinis, La Fiesta and more. On Saturday, April 20, Wild Adventures is doubling the Easter fun and will be hiding 20,000 candy-filled eggs throughout the park for The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt.

All concerts and special events are included with park admission or a 2019 Season Pass. Reserved seats are available at an additional cost.

2019 Season Passes are available at savings of up to $15. Guests can purchase season passes online at WildAdventures.com, by calling (229) 219-7080 or by visiting the park weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named in 2018 as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report.