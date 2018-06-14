Wild Adventures Celebrates Madison Hometown Day

Story Submitted

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, has announced special discounts for Madison residents, during Madison Hometown Day on Sunday, June 24.

"Our guests from Madison are such a big part of what makes Wild Adventures special, so we set aside this Sunday as a day to say ‘Thanks' to Madison residents for visiting our park throughout the year," said Adam Floyd, public relations manager.

On Sunday, June 24, Madison, residents save $15 off the purchase of a general admission ticket, $15 off a new season pass or $25 off a season pass renewal with proof of residency (driver's license, utility bill, etc.).

Wild Adventures will also be "setting up shop" in Madison on Wednesday, June 20 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 137 Shelby St. across from the post office, to offer discounted tickets and season passes.

For more details about Madison Hometown Day, visit WildAdventures.com.

Open select days now through December, Wild Adventures is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to the South's largest ride collection, hundreds of exotic animals, the region's biggest waterpark and dozens of concerts and special events each year.