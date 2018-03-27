John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

“PTSD: It's not the person refusing to let go of the past, but the past refusing to let go of the person.” That is a quote in a picture that everyone sees when they visit the Facebook page “When PTSD Hits Home.”

Sarah Leigh McGraw, a dispatcher with Madison County Communications has had a first-hand experience with the reality of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD); not with herself, but with a family member who served in the military, with a tour overseas. This event motivated her to begin the local organization “When PTSD Hits Home.”

According to the US Department of Veteran Affairs, PTSD is a mental health problem that some people develop after experiencing or witnessing a life-threatening event, like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault. It's normal to have upsetting memories, feel on edge, or have trouble sleeping after such a traumatic event. Symptoms of PTSD including reliving the event, avoiding situations that remind a person of such an event, having negative beliefs or feelings and/or feeling on edge (hyper arousal).

PTSD can happen to anyone. It is not a sign of weakness. A number of factors can increase the chance that someone will have PTSD, many of which are not under that person's control. “Getting better” can mean different things for different people.

“What about the Veterans who don’t have a loving family or friends upon whom they can lean? The ones who feel hopelessly lost in the battle of their mind? This prompted me to poke around and what I found hurt my heart. Studies indicate that a staggering 22 Veterans commit suicide each day and that’s just 22 too many. Especially when there is hope. Thus the birth of this [organization],” said McGraw.

“When PTSD Hits Home” and Mission 22 have partnered to create the first annual “They marched for us, let's march for them” walk/run around Lake Frances to raise awareness for local and nationwide veterans who suffer from PTSD. The event is scheduled for Saturday, May 26, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“As our veterans know all too well, PTSD is no cake walk,” said McGraw. “An estimated 22 veterans fall victim to it daily, and that's 22 too many.”

Mission 22 is an organization whose Board of Directors is comprised of three Special Forces operators: Magnus Johnson, Mike Kissel and Infantryman Brad Hubbard, all of whom have had personal battles with PTSD. Their mission is to raise awareness, enlist and gain support, and end veteran suicide in America. McGraw is proud to announce that the Sheriff's Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) with the Madison County Sheriff's Office will also be joining in on the walk.

There are two choices of entry: early bird paid registration and non-paid. Early bird paid registration comes with a t-shirt, a race bib, and safety pins, as well as the chance to win a 12-week custom nutrition and work-out program, by Ryan Engel of RE Fitness. Paid entry is $25. Non-paid entry is still a great way to support local and nationwide veterans and help bring awareness to the cause. Other raffle prizes throughout the event will include a $20 Road ID gift certificate.

McGraw is also announcing that a trip to the Florida Keys will be raffled off, where you will embark on a three day, two night trip to the Hyatt Resort with docking priveleges in a beautiful marina. Included will be a $150 gift certificate for the Lighthouse Grill, in Marathon, Fl. Tickets are $5, and you may call McGraw at (850) 869-0566 or email her at whoimis@icloud.com.

Gather your friends and family for this wonderful opportunity to support veterans who suffer from PTSD. You can walk, run or roll individually or as a team for 22 minutes, 22 laps, teams of 22, 2.2 miles, or 2.2 hours. Proceeds will benefit Mission 22. During the event, chicken dinners will be sold. The dinners will include chicken, baked beans, and a roll. Prices are to be determined.

To register for the event, go to eventbrite.com and type “Let's walk for them!” in the search bar. Lake Frances is located at SE Lakeshore Drive, in Madison.