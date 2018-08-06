What to know about mosquito control

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

As many know, North Florida has quite a mosquito presence and many can agree that even one mosquito flying around is annoying. Throughout the course of a year, there are months and seasons that have the worst mosquito infestation; but how can you put a stop to that?

Mosquito control is broken down into multiple facets to manage the mosquito population and reduce disruption in human health and enjoyment. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, successful mosquito management requires intervening at some point during the mosquito's life cycle before they bite and infect a human.

With the recent cases of West Nile Virus around Valdosta, and the Eastern Equine Encephalitis to the southwest of us in Taylor County, here's what you should know about mosquito control.

Professional control

Madison County mosquito control is directed by Jamie Willoughby. On an as-needed basis, Willoughby operates a spray truck in highly-populated areas based on studies conducted by Florida State University, whom Willoughby says is currently testing in the County region. Through the studies, Willoughby gets to see numbers of how many and what species of mosquitos are in one specific area.

Normally, when the spray is needed, Madison County Mosquito Control sprays at night to kill target species; not bees or other insects. Within the county, there are five designated spray zones: the City of Madison, Towns of Lee and Greenville and the communities of Pinetta and Cherry Lake. , Willoughby states that Madison County Mosquito Control uses Aqualuer 20-20, which provides effective control of adult mosquitos, black flies, gnats, biting and non-biting midges, stable flies, horse flies, deer flies, sheep flies, horn and heel flies and nuisance flying insects, such as houseflies. Disclaimer: Aqualuer 20-20 is for use only by federal, state, tribal or local government officials responsible for public health or vector control, or by persons certified in the appropriate category or otherwise authorized by the state or tribal lead pesticide regulatory agency to perform adult mosquito control applications, or by persons under their direct supervision.

Home control

Like an unwanted person in your home, mosquitos are just as bad. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides useful tips to help control, remove and prevent mosquito infestation within your home.

Standing water attracts adult mosquitos as they lay eggs near or in the water. Once a week, empty and scrub, turn over, cover or throw out any items that hold water (tires, buckets, pool, etc.) Tightly cover storage containers. Cover open vents or plumbing pipes and repair all cracks and gaps on septic tanks.

According to the CDC, larvicides are products to help control mosquitos outside your home by killing mosquito larvae and pupae before they can grow into biting adults. Larvicides can be used to treat large containers of water that will not be used for drinking and cannot be covered, removed or dumped out. When using larvicides, follow the instructions on the label. Do not apply more than directed or reapply more often than instructed. You may also call a pest control professional if you prefer.

For inside control, install or repair and use window and door screens. Do not leave doors propped open. Use air conditioning when possible.

Self-control

Preventing mosquito bites to yourself or others can be as easy as deciding what clothes to wear or what insect repellent to spray on your skin. According to CDC, use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents with one of these active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the United States), 2-undercanone and IR3535. You may also use oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE) or para-menthane-diol (PMD), but do not apply them to children under three years old.

When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women. Always follow label instructions and reapply as directed. Do not spray repellent on the skin under clothing. If you are also using sunscreen, apply sunscreen first and insect repellent second. For a list of EPA-registered insect repellents, log onto epa.gov/insect-repellents.

For babies and children, always follow instructions as directed. Do not use insect repellent on babies younger than two months old and do not apply to a child's hands, eyes, mouth and cut or irritated skin. Adults: for face coverage on babies or children, spray repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child's face.

For additional protection, the CDC provides tips on how clothing can be effective. For babies and children, dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs. Cover cribs, strollers and baby carriers with mosquito netting.

For more information about mosquito control, log onto cdc.gov, madisoncountyfl.com or call Jamie Willoughby at (850) 973-6495. You may also email Willoughby at mcac@madisoncountyfl.com.