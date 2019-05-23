What are the seniors up to this month?

John Willoughby:

During the month of May, the seniors of Madison County have been busy partaking in activities and accepting donations that can not only benefit them, but others in need, in the county. The Senior Citizens Council of Madison County stays busy when it comes to bringing camaraderie and fellowship to local senior citizens, and you are invited to join them soon!

On Thursday, May 9, seniors gathered in the center's dining hall for a Mother's Day celebration that featured music from Thelma Pride and friends, as well as plant holder giveaways. Additionally, on Thursday, May 16, Florida Department of Health's Patricia Day donated multiple units of hurricane preparedness buckets. The buckets donated include emergency flashlight, FM/AM radio, first aid kit, hygiene kit, rain poncho, a blanket and other emergency supplies that can be of great help during an emergency situation such as a hurricane.

Weekly programs, such as Bingo on Fridays and the Ageless Grace exercises twice per week are just some of the many activities that Madison County seniors can participate in at no cost to them.

For more information, call (850) 973-4241. The Senior Citizens Council of Madison County is located at 1161 SW Harvey Greene Dr., in Madison.