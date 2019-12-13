What are the Lions up to?

John Willoughby

reporter2@greenepublishing.com

If you’ve ever taken a lunch break with Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria on a Tuesday, it’s probably likely that you’ve seen a number of men and women wearing yellow vests with a Lion logo on the front. Some have a variety of pins like Jim Sale or others display their former military insignia like Bill Bunting.

The Madison Lions Club meets every Tuesday in the meeting room, an adjoined dining and meeting area at the local pizzeria at the intersection of Rutledge Street and Shelby Avenue. And while they only meet every Tuesday at noon, the many lions stay on their toes quite often when it comes to serving the community.

With over 1.4 million members in over 200 countries, Lions International meets the needs of local communities and the world by serving them, especially in pushing sight preservation, which has been a goal for the Madison club.

Locally, the Madison Lions Club hosts many members, including public officials, such as City of Madison Mayor Jim Catron and Madison County Commissioner Alston Kelley. Multiple local businessmen and women such as Dr. Joseph Herring, Saint Leo University Lisa Burnham and Madison County Memorial Hospital Foundation director Lori Evans are also proud members of the organization.

Recently, the local service organization partnered with the Madison County School District to provide vision screenings at each district school in the county. “We have already had our official first school visit and performed screenings,” said President Dunn. “It was a wonderful time meeting and talking with the students.”

The Madison Lions Club is preparing to move into the next phase of completing screenings, with a school representative present during the screenings. “We ask that every student, with the exception of those who are going to an eye doctor regularly, to fill out and return the forms that the teachers will provide approximately one week before the screening to ensure a smooth and seamless process,” Dunn added. “There are a few grades that get automatically tested and we will gladly test every child. If we find a need, we will do everything to help fill that need by working with our partners.”

Assisting the schools of Madison County isn’t the only objective for these Lions, though. The Madison Lions Club stands ready to assist any group, organization or business who request the help of the Lions. “We work closely with South Georgia/North Florida Eye Partners to provide affordable or free glasses and exams,” Dunn stated. “The citizens of Madison County are very proud and independent, however, there are times when you just need to ask. Help is there. If there is partial or no coverage [Insurance], the Lions step up to the plate and help.”

Aside from the screenings, the Madison Lions Club is preparing to bless 10 undisclosed recipients with a Christmas box of foods and non-perishable items. In previous years, the Lions of Madison have spent nearly the entire morning of a December day prior to Christmas in delivering these goods to needy recipients.

With the help of Pic-N-Sav, the boxes of goods will be delivered on Friday, Dec. 20, after filling the boxes in-store, at Pic-N-Sav, that morning. The list of recipients is prepared by the Senior Citizens Council of Madison County. “There is no finer feeling of love and peace than helping those in need,” said Dunn.

If you, your church or organization would like to host the Madison Lions Club for vision screenings, you are encouraged to call President Tim Dunn at (850) 464-4890.

The Madison Lions Club has expanded in membership during the 2019 year, and more are welcomed to join. The Madison Lions Club meets every Tuesday at noon, at the meeting place located within Cucinella’s Brick Oven Pizzeria, in Madison.