What are synthetic drugs?

Dangerous synthetic drugs are marketed as “incense,” “potpourri,” “K2,” “spice,” and “bath salts.” The National Institute of Drug Abuse has noted that when individuals take synthetic drugs they are hijacking that key part of the brain controlling critical functions such as temperature, food intake, perception, memory and problem solving. These drugs are being marketed to our youth and are sold under names like “Scooby Snax,” “½ Baked Hulk,” and “Purple Flake.”

According to the Drug Abuse Warning Network report, more than 11,000 emergency room visits nationwide involved a synthetic cannabinoid product in 2010. Alarmingly, 75 percent of these visits were from people ranging in age from 12-29. The majority of those people were between 12-17.

Parents should talk to their children about how dangerous these drugs are. If anyone suspects that synthetic drugs are being sold, they should contact their local law enforcement agencies.