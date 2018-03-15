West Point’s Point of View

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Colin P. Kelly Jr. was no doubt a brave hero in World War II (WWII), and his legacy lives on in Madison still today. Born in 1915 to Mary Mays and Colin P. Kelly Sr., he enjoyed life here in Madison. Kelly went on to graduate from the United States Military Academy (USMA), known as West Point, in 1937. The following is a recollection of Kelly, provided by West Point Association of Graduates:

Colin (C.P.) Kelly was the first West Pointer to be killed in combat in WWII and the first major national war hero. He came from a long, honorable military tradition. His ancestors served in the Revolutionary and Civil Wars.

Colin’s interests at the Academy were varied and intense. His military ratings were superior, and his interpersonal relations were outstanding. His classmates describe him and his activities: “C.P. took everything in stride and always did a magnificent job, no matter what he tried,” said one classmate. “Colin was not one to let life’s little mistakes get him down. His attitude toward everything was to do the best you can with everything you have at your command and not quit until the job is done,” said another classmate.

C.P. participated in cross-country, track, and boxing and was a member of the Chapel Choir, Lecture Committee, Howitzer Staff, and Cadet Players. Kelly became a corporal in his third class year, sergeant in his second, and lieutenant in his first class year.

A momentous event was him meeting his future wife, Marion Wick in 1936. After graduating from West Point, Kelly and Marion married on Aug. 1, 1937.

C.P.’s interest in aviation never flagged. Graduating as a Second Lieutenant in the Infantry, he eagerly proceeded to Randolph Field for pilot training. He achieved his life’s ambition upon the award of his wings and transferred to the Air Corps on Jan. 13, 1939. Kelly and Marion enjoyed their first home at Randolph. Their next assignment was to the 19th Bomb Group, in March Field, Ca., where Colin P. Kelly III was born on May 6, 1940. Colin’s promotion to First Lieutenant on June 4, 1940, was memorable. He was flying a plane to Mitchell Field, NY, when he demonstrated his courage and his regard for the safety of others. He found Mitchell’s ceiling zero and his alternate, Floyd Bennett Field, the same. Low on fuel, he desperately searched for an emergency landing place. He passed over the wide streets of Brooklyn but did not land there because children were playing. As his fuel ran out, he set his plane down on a street under construction, wrecking the craft and suffering a minor injury.

In April 1941, Colin was ordered to Hickam Field, Hi., and appointed squadron operations officer and senior B-17 check pilot for the 11th Bomb Group. The Kelly family’s happy Hawaiian life was shadowed by the gathering war clouds when Colin’s squadron was ordered to the Philippines. Led by Major Emmett O’Donnell Jr., a USMA graduate of 1928, the nine aircraft flight departed Hickham for Clark Field via Midway, Wake, Port Moresby, and Darwin. This 10,000-mile pioneering flight ended successfully when the aircraft, flying in typhoon weather, landed at Clark Field in a blinding rain on Sept. 12, 1941.

Colin and Marian corresponded frequently by shortwave radio. In late November, Colin told Marian that trouble was close and insisted that she and Colin III leave Hawaii and return “home.”

Upon receiving General Marshall’s warning message on Nov. 28, 1941, all Philippine air units were put on full alert. The following night the Army-Navy game was to be rebroadcast to Manila. Captain Kelly was to have been the Army cheerleader, but the alert canceled his attendance.

On Dec. 5, 1941, C.P. flew a reconnaissance mission to Formosa and observed many enemy ships headed for Luzon. His report underscored the need to disperse the B-17s from overcrowded Clark Field. Colin’s squadron was dispatched to Del Monte Field, Mindanao, some 450 miles south.

On Dec. 10, 1941, Colin returned to Clark Field to bomb-up. An enemy raid forced him to take off with only three bombs to attack a carrier reported near Aparri, North Luzon. Several cruisers were at Aparri but no carrier. He searched for the carrier but had to return to Aparri and bomb the largest vessel, making one direct hit and two near misses. As he approached Clark Field, he was jumped by two Japanese fighters. With the plane catching fire, Kelly stayed at the controls so that his crew could safely leave the plane. Just days after the brave acts of Kelly, General MacArthur announced “with great sorrow,” the death of Colin P. Kelly Jr. after his plane crashed.

Colin’s son graduated with the Class of 1963. Colin’s hometown honored him with a public memorial. A plaque in his honor hangs in Cullum Memorial Hall at West Point. His classmates honored him at their 50th Class Reunion, placing his bust in the Regimental Room of Washington Hall at West Point. The Air Force awarded him the Purple Heart, Distinguished Flying Cross, and the Distinguished Service Cross.