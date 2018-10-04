West Nile confirmed in Suwannee County

John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

Last week the Florida Department of Health in Suwannee County (DOH-Suwannee) reported an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the Suwannee County area. Specifically, a human case of West Nile illness has been confirmed and, according to DOH-Suwannee County, there is a heightened concern that additional residents will become ill.

DOH-Suwannee is reminding their residents and visitors to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes by taking basic precautions which would help limit the exposure to mosquito-borne illness.

According to the Florida Department of Health, the West Nile Virus is a mosquito-borne flavivirus that causes mild to severe illness. West Nile was first found in New York in 1999 and the first cases to affect Florida were reported in 2001. With the exception of Alaska and Hawaii, West Nile has been reported throughout the United States. The virus is now considered endemic in the United States, with annual epidemics in some parts of the country, peaking in the late summer months.

If one contracts West Nile Virus, symptoms can include headaches, fever, pain and fatigue, and can appear between two to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. The Florida Department of Health states that less than one percent of infected people develop the severe form of the disease, neuroinvasive West Nile Virus, which may involve meningitis and encephalitis, which in turn can cause irreversible neurological damage, paralysis, coma or death.

A study by the Florida Department of Health showed that the most active year for West Nile Virus reports was in 2003 when 92 reports surfaced. 69 cases were reported in 2012. Fortunately, 2006 saw no cases of West Nile Virus reports.

The following are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones against the West Nile Virus:

Drain standing water to stop mosquitoes from multiplying.

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinate them.

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Cover skin with clothing or repellent.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants and long sleeves. This type of

protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.

Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.

Always use repellents according to the label. Repellents with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol, and IR3535 are generally recommended.

Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than two months old.

Always read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent. Some repellents are not suitable for children.

Products with concentrations of up to 30 percent DEET (N, N-diethyl-mtoluamide) are generally recommended.

Agency-approved repellents contain picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, paramenthane-diol, or IR3535. These products are generally available at local stores.

Look for active ingredients to be listed on the product label.

Apply insect repellent to exposed skin, or onto clothing, but not under clothing.

When protecting children, read label instructions to be sure the repellent is age appropriate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),

mosquito repellents containing oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on

children under the age of three years.

DEET is not recommended on children

younger than two months old.

Avoid applying repellents to the hands of children. Adults should apply repellent

first to their own hands and then transfer it to the child's skin and clothing.

Cover doors and windows with screens to keep mosquitoes out of your house.

Repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches and patios.

For further information on West Nile Virus, go to http://suwannee.floridahealth.gov/newsroom/2018/09/pr-mosquito-092718.html, or contact DOH-Suwannee at (850) 245-4111. The Department works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts. Follow the Florida Department of Health on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.floridahealth.gov.