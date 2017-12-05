Wendy’s supports schools

Greene Publishing, Inc. Photo by Rick Patrick, November 29, 2017

For nearly four years, the Wendy's restaurant on Hwy. 53 N. at I-10 has supported local schools, specifically the Madison County Central School (MCCS). Every Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. through 9 p.m., Wendy's sponsors “Bronco Night” wherein 10 percent of the store's net sales are donated to MCCS. Every month a check is presented to the school. During the month of October, Wendy's raised just over $400 for the school. According to MCCS Assistant Principal Beth Moore, those funds are used to fund activities to reward student achievement. In addition to the funds raised, Wendy's has also donated coupons for free Frosties for students on the honor roll, students with perfect attendance, etc. Wendy's has also been a supporter of Madison County High School, St. Leo University and North Florida Community College. Pictured, from left to right, are: Jimmy Still, Wendy's District Supervisor; Willie Thomas, Wendy's General Manager; Beth Moore, MCCS Assistant Principal; Jada Williams, MCCS Assistant Principal and Kali Bass, MCCS Assistant Principal.