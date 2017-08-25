Wells Fargo Bank Robbed

Today at approximately 2:15 p.m., a robbery occurred at Wells Fargo Bank. Law enforcement officers were dispatched to the bank and upon arrival were given a description of a gold car that had fled. It was later found to be on I-10. The Madison County Sheriff's Office gave chase and stopped the car in front of Jimmie's Truck Stop and Love's Truck Stop, on Hwy 255, in Lee. Four suspects have been arrested. The FBI has been notified and are enroute to lead the investigation.

Greene Publishing, Inc. will continue to update this post as more information is obtained.

