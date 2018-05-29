John Willoughby: Greene Publishing, Inc.

The Wellborn Community Association (WCA) invites you to their 25th Annual Wellborn Blueberry Festival on Saturday, June 2, beginning at 7 a.m. The festival and activities will be held in Andrews Square, located at 1340 8th Ave., in Wellborn, Fl.

Start your day off right with a blueberry pancake breakfast, hosted by the WCA, from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Tickets are available at $5 for adults and $3 per child age 12 and under. You can pick up your tickets next to the festival country store or the Wellborn Community Center in Andrews Square, or at the Wellborn Baptist Church, located at 4146 Low Lake Rd., in Wellborn. Shuttle transportation is provided between the church and festival grounds.

Beginning at 10 a.m., get your lawn chair out for the Christmas in June parade, starting at Wellborn Recreational Park, located at 32094 4th Ave., in Wellborn.

Throughout the day, you can enjoy the annual classic cars and truck show. If you would like to display your car, there is no entry fee. You are asked to contact Jeff DeLaney at (386) 867-3513. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.

If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, feel free to walk into the Country Store to get your choice of locally made blueberry pies, cobblers, ice cream, jams and jellies, and so much more.

Other entertainment options include live music throughout the day, and the scales and tales show, featuring live alligators, non-venomous snakes and tortoises, which will begin at 11 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

For more information on the Wellborn Blueberry Festival, log onto Facebook and type "Wellborn Community Association," in the search bar.